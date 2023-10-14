Hartford Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.7% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $291.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $291.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.86 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.89.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

