HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 214787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Specifically, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $892,942.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,888.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $892,942.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,888.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 9,988 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $230,423.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,940.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,732,161 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The company had revenue of $143.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,050,000 after acquiring an additional 229,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter worth $2,722,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

