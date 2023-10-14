HC Wainwright Weighs in on Applied Digital Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Applied Digital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

APLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of APLD stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $545.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 58.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.38%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied Digital stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

