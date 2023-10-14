Head-To-Head Analysis: CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) versus MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

CBIZ has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiPlan has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBIZ and MultiPlan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $1.51 billion 1.77 $105.35 million $2.27 23.71 MultiPlan $1.08 billion 1.02 -$572.91 million ($1.05) -1.62

Profitability

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than MultiPlan. MultiPlan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares CBIZ and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 7.67% 15.52% 5.96% MultiPlan -68.99% -9.26% -2.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of MultiPlan shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of CBIZ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of MultiPlan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CBIZ and MultiPlan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 1 0 0 2.00 MultiPlan 0 3 0 0 2.00

CBIZ presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.75%. MultiPlan has a consensus target price of $1.77, suggesting a potential upside of 3.92%. Given CBIZ’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CBIZ is more favorable than MultiPlan.

Summary

CBIZ beats MultiPlan on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services. It also provides payment and revenue integrity services, such as identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim, as well as services to identify and help restore and preserve underpaid premium dollars. The company serves national and regional insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, TPAs, self-insured health plans, property and casualty insurers, bill review companies, and other companies involved in the claim adjudication process. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

