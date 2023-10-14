Head to Head Analysis: ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) & Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ECARX and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX N/A N/A -31.42% Samsara -30.77% -20.84% -12.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of ECARX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.1% of Samsara shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $3.96 billion 0.04 -$223.18 million N/A N/A Samsara $779.95 million 16.09 -$247.42 million ($0.45) -52.14

This table compares ECARX and Samsara’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ECARX has higher revenue and earnings than Samsara.

Volatility & Risk

ECARX has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Samsara has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ECARX and Samsara, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 Samsara 0 5 3 0 2.38

ECARX presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 161.10%. Samsara has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.96%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ECARX is more favorable than Samsara.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, healthcare and education, manufacturing, food and beverage, and other industries, as well as government. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

