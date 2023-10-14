Head to Head Comparison: Ascent Solar Technologies (ASTI) & The Competition

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) is one of 152 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ascent Solar Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $1.22 million -$19.75 million -0.01 Ascent Solar Technologies Competitors $25.88 billion $789.56 million -45.89

Ascent Solar Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies. Ascent Solar Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.64, suggesting that their average stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ascent Solar Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascent Solar Technologies Competitors 1803 7651 14973 528 2.57

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 27.26%. Given Ascent Solar Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ascent Solar Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -9,484.43% -7,017.74% -167.64% Ascent Solar Technologies Competitors -198.38% -87.02% -6.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ascent Solar Technologies competitors beat Ascent Solar Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

