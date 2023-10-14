Head to Head Comparison: Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) and Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF)

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) and Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of Hexagon Composites ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Avery Dennison shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Avery Dennison shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Hexagon Composites ASA alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Hexagon Composites ASA and Avery Dennison’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexagon Composites ASA N/A N/A N/A Avery Dennison 6.66% 31.13% 7.76%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexagon Composites ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.98 2.32 Avery Dennison $8.50 billion 1.73 $757.10 million $6.94 26.32

This table compares Hexagon Composites ASA and Avery Dennison’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Avery Dennison has higher revenue and earnings than Hexagon Composites ASA. Hexagon Composites ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avery Dennison, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hexagon Composites ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Avery Dennison pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Hexagon Composites ASA pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avery Dennison pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Avery Dennison has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Hexagon Composites ASA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hexagon Composites ASA and Avery Dennison, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexagon Composites ASA 0 1 0 0 2.00 Avery Dennison 0 0 8 0 3.00

Avery Dennison has a consensus target price of $208.22, indicating a potential upside of 13.98%. Given Avery Dennison’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avery Dennison is more favorable than Hexagon Composites ASA.

Summary

Avery Dennison beats Hexagon Composites ASA on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

(Get Free Report)

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems in Norway, Europe, North America, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, Hexagon Digital Wave, and Hexagon Purus. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation. The Hexagon Ragasco segment manufacturers composite liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for leisure, household, and industrial applications. The Hexagon Digital Wave segment offers cylinder testing and monitoring technology solutions that reduce down-time and inspection costs while improving inspection accuracy. Hexagon Purus segment provides high pressure cylinders, vehicle systems, and battery backs for fuel cell and battery electric vehicles that enable the safe and effective use of hydrogen and electricity as transportation fuel in various applications, including buses, distribution, refueling, rail, maritime, aerospace, and ground storage, as well as light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. Hexagon Composites ASA was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Ålesund, Norway.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance. It serves an array of industries, including home and personal care, apparel, e-commerce, logistics, food and grocery, pharmaceuticals, and automotive worldwide. The company was formerly known as Avery International Corporation and changed its name to Avery Dennison Corporation in 1990. Avery Dennison Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Mentor, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.