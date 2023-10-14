Head-To-Head Comparison: RushNet (OTCMKTS:RSHN) & Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) and RushNet (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and RushNet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics $9.88 billion 1.39 $946.00 million $6.87 17.83 RushNet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than RushNet.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Quest Diagnostics and RushNet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics 0 9 2 0 2.18 RushNet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $147.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Quest Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Quest Diagnostics is more favorable than RushNet.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and RushNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics 8.37% 16.32% 7.67% RushNet N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats RushNet on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, independent delivery networks, health plans, employers, direct contract entities, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians robust information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

About RushNet

RushNet, Inc. provides laboratory diagnostic testing services. It offers high-complexity urine drug testing, behavioral drug testing, allergy droplet cards, oral fluids, and infectious disease services. The company is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

