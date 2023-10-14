Head-To-Head Contrast: InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) vs. Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.7% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and InvenTrust Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 InvenTrust Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk and Volatility

Franklin BSP Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 17.82%. InvenTrust Properties has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.73%. Given Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Franklin BSP Realty Trust is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin BSP Realty Trust 54.88% 13.28% 2.92% InvenTrust Properties 1.62% 0.25% 0.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and InvenTrust Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin BSP Realty Trust $510.44 million 2.03 $14.43 million $1.42 8.87 InvenTrust Properties $236.71 million 7.26 $52.23 million $0.06 424.07

InvenTrust Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Franklin BSP Realty Trust. Franklin BSP Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InvenTrust Properties pays out 1,433.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin BSP Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Franklin BSP Realty Trust beats InvenTrust Properties on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). BSP’s investment strategy focuses on managing a portfolio of residential mortgage investments consisting almost exclusively of ARM Agency Securities. As of December 31, 2012, the Company’s securities consisted of Agency Securities classified as available-for-sale and Residential mortgage securities classified as held-to-maturity.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. We pursue our business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) member since 2013.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.