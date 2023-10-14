Head-To-Head Contrast: Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) vs. indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Microchip Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor $155.60 million 5.16 -$43.40 million ($1.10) -4.43 Microchip Technology $8.44 billion 5.00 $2.24 billion $4.32 17.93

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microchip Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 6 0 3.00 Microchip Technology 0 8 8 1 2.59

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for indie Semiconductor and Microchip Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $13.92, indicating a potential upside of 185.76%. Microchip Technology has a consensus target price of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.23%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Microchip Technology.

Risk & Volatility

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Microchip Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Microchip Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor -91.08% -17.49% -8.98% Microchip Technology 27.35% 51.51% 20.38%

Summary

Microchip Technology beats indie Semiconductor on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers ultrasonic sensors for parking assist and systems; radar sensors for audio assistance and reverse information; front cameras for vehicle detection, collision avoidance, and sign reading; and side/inside cameras for blind spot and lane change assist, and driver behavior monitoring. The company also provides LiDAR for distance, speed, and obstacle detection, collision avoidance, and emergency brake system; and long range RADAR for audio assistance, obstacle detection, and ACC stop and go. In addition, it designs and manufactures photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber Bragg gratings, low-noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low-noise and high-speed electronics. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications. It also provides application development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller, FPGA, and microprocessor products for specific applications; field-programmable gate array (FPGA) products; and analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes, and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETS), radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products. In addition, the company offers serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, serial static random access memories, and serial electrically erasable random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices; and licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and non-volatile memory technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, analog, and neuromorphic compute products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it offers wafer foundry and assembly, and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and timing systems products, application specific integrated circuits, and aerospace products. Microchip Technology Incorporated was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

