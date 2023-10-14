Head-To-Head Contrast: Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) vs. Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A Ideanomics -522.95% -118.76% -57.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Ideanomics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 2.45 -$465.79 million N/A N/A Ideanomics $100.94 million 0.28 -$260.69 million ($65.96) -0.04

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Ideanomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ideanomics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Ideanomics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 1 1 3 0 2.40 Ideanomics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus target price of $7.40, suggesting a potential upside of 161.48%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than Ideanomics.

Risk & Volatility

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Polestar Automotive Holding UK beats Ideanomics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators. This business unit provides solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for the fleet operators of commercial EVs; and zero emission mobility solutions, such as the provision of commercial electric vans, trucks, buses, electric tractors, and two-wheeled transportation, supporting by the provision of energy services and infrastructure for the EV market comprising charging systems, energy storage, and energy generation, including hydrogen and solar, and associated data and management applications. It also offers high-power inductive charging solutions for medium and heavy-duty EVs; manufactures and distributes electric powered tractors; manufactures and sells electric and hybrid electric propulsion kits, as well as electric motorcycles; sells EV bikes, scooters, and batteries under the Treeletrik brand; and designs, manufactures, and markets electric commercial vehicles, as well as performs retrofits to convert diesel powered specialty vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital business unit provides financing services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. This business unit offers solutions for the real estate transactions, including title and escrow, residential and commercial title insurance, and closing and settlement services, as well as specialized offerings for the mortgage industry; and acts as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority-registered broker dealer that operates a platform focused on private equity and debt. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

