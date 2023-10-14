Head to Head Contrast: SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP)

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Dividends

SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. SITE Centers pays out 106.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin Street Properties pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SITE Centers has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. SITE Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $540.81 million 4.60 $168.72 million $0.49 24.28 Franklin Street Properties $165.62 million 1.10 $1.09 million $0.08 22.00

This table compares SITE Centers and Franklin Street Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SITE Centers and Franklin Street Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 2 1 0 2.33 Franklin Street Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

SITE Centers presently has a consensus target price of $14.38, indicating a potential upside of 20.85%. Franklin Street Properties has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.05%. Given Franklin Street Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Street Properties is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of SITE Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SITE Centers and Franklin Street Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 21.07% 6.07% 2.81% Franklin Street Properties 5.35% 1.09% 0.68%

Summary

SITE Centers beats Franklin Street Properties on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITE Centers

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

About Franklin Street Properties

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.