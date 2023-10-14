Head to Head Survey: Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) versus Japan Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:JREIF)

Japan Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Japan Real Estate Investment and Boston Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Real Estate Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boston Properties $3.20 billion 2.72 $848.95 million $4.23 13.10

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Real Estate Investment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

41.6% of Japan Real Estate Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Boston Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Boston Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Japan Real Estate Investment and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Real Estate Investment N/A N/A N/A Boston Properties 20.77% 7.98% 2.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Japan Real Estate Investment and Boston Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Real Estate Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Properties 1 14 4 0 2.16

Boston Properties has a consensus price target of $69.58, indicating a potential upside of 25.55%. Given Boston Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than Japan Real Estate Investment.

Summary

Boston Properties beats Japan Real Estate Investment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). Including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, BXP's portfolio totals 54.1 million square feet and 191 properties, including 13 properties under construction/redevelopment.

