Head to Head Survey: PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) vs. MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT)

MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT – Get Free Report) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A PayPal 14.27% 20.31% 5.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A PayPal 1 12 21 0 2.59

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MoneyOnMobile and PayPal, as reported by MarketBeat.

PayPal has a consensus target price of $89.27, indicating a potential upside of 60.13%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and PayPal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PayPal $27.52 billion 2.22 $2.42 billion $3.58 15.57

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyOnMobile.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyOnMobile has a beta of 4.1, indicating that its stock price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPal has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PayPal beats MoneyOnMobile on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyOnMobile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. offers MoneyOnMobile, a mobile SMS and smart phone application. Its application offers m-Wallet that connects with money to recharge mobile; pay utility bills; top-up DTH account; shop for any goods or services; buy travel related services; and handle banking transactions. The company was formerly known as Calpian, Inc. and changed its name to MoneyOnMobile, Inc. in August 2016. MoneyOnMobile, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

