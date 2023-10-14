Head to Head Survey: ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) versus Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN)

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) and Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Regenicin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $10.45 million 0.10 -$46.21 million N/A N/A Regenicin N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Regenicin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and Regenicin, as provided by MarketBeat.

ReShape Lifesciences currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,542.01%. Given ReShape Lifesciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than Regenicin.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Regenicin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -333.14% -283.51% -163.49% Regenicin N/A N/A -15.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regenicin has a beta of -1.57, suggesting that its share price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ReShape Lifesciences beats Regenicin on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy and ReShape Vest system, a laparoscopically implantable device to enable weight loss and stomach preservation. It also offers ReShapeCare virtual health coaching program, a program that supports healthy lifestyle changes for all medically managed weight-loss patients; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, a technology that is in preclinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company provides Obalon Balloon System, a swallowable capsule used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Regenicin

Regenicin, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. Its product portfolio includes NovaDerm, a multi-layered tissue-engineered living skin and cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers. The company products are used to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures. The company was formerly known as Windstar, Inc. and changed its name to Regenicin, Inc. in July 2010. Regenicin, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

