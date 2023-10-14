Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Herc Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $107.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.76. Herc has a 52-week low of $93.97 and a 52-week high of $162.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.48 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herc will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $393,782.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,619,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

