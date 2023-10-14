Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Several research analysts have commented on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.50 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barrington Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of HCCI opened at $45.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.23. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

