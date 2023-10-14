HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) & PageGroup (OTC:MPGPY) Head-To-Head Contrast

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) and PageGroup (OTC:MPGPY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of HireQuest shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of HireQuest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HireQuest and PageGroup’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $30.95 million 6.74 $12.46 million $0.85 17.65 PageGroup N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

HireQuest has higher revenue and earnings than PageGroup.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HireQuest and PageGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 0 0 1 0 3.00 PageGroup 0 0 0 0 N/A

HireQuest currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.00%. Given HireQuest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HireQuest is more favorable than PageGroup.

Profitability

This table compares HireQuest and PageGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest 32.00% 18.87% 10.85% PageGroup N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HireQuest beats PageGroup on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers. It serves construction, recycling, warehousing, logistics, auctioneering, manufacturing, hospitality, landscaping, retail industries, as well as dental practices. HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand. The company also provides skills and talent assessment, and succession planning development services under the Page Assessment brand; temporary, contract, and interim IT resource services under the Page Consulting brand; and helps students to search for internships and apprenticeships under the Page Talent brand. In addition, it is involved in the provision of IT consultancy services. The company was formerly known as Michael Page International plc and changed its name to PageGroup plc in June 2016. PageGroup plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

