HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.48. HP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.25-$3.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $26.50 on Friday. HP has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.55.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock valued at $388,367,025. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $568,395,000 after acquiring an additional 421,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,025,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HP by 660.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $115,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,645 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

