Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 98,059.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 736,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,559,000 after purchasing an additional 735,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after acquiring an additional 735,356 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 445.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,198,000 after acquiring an additional 375,553 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 820.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 286,862 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 638,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,198,000 after purchasing an additional 215,385 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $113,595.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $304,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $113,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,482 shares of company stock valued at $768,152 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

View Our Latest Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $224.83 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.12%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.