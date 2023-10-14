Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 2.8 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $224.83 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.87.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $113,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $113,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,482 shares of company stock valued at $768,152. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

