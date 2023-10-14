Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $113,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $113,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,482 shares of company stock valued at $768,152 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:HII opened at $224.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

