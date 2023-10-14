IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,489 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,064 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $72.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

