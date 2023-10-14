IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $207.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.80 and a fifty-two week high of $215.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.30.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

