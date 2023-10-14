IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,686 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 161.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in NiSource by 897.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lloyd M. Yates purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

