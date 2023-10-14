IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.48. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.03 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

