IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $100.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.49.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.