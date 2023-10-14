IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,115 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.11. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.