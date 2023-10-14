IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in CBRE Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 213.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.22. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

