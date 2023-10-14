IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,026 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.8% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $17.37 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -579.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,864,720.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,613.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,864,720.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $8,613.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $56,477.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock worth $49,101,832 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

