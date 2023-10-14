IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $188.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of -99.63 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $215.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.09.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $29,798.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,122.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $29,798.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,122.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $1,409,623.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,794,545.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,491 shares of company stock valued at $66,606,307. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

