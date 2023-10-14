IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $36,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $265.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.17. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

