IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.58.

VEEV stock opened at $215.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.82. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,539 shares of company stock worth $5,606,179. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

