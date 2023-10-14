IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.6% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.0% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $458,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

WST opened at $385.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $390.88 and its 200-day moving average is $371.59. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

