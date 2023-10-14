IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ANSYS by 156.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Down 2.5 %

ANSS opened at $293.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $351.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,235 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.45.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

