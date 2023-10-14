IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $65.72.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

