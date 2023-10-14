IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.59 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,033.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,154.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1,304.63. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,028.56 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. The company had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

