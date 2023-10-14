IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.67 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $180,853,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after buying an additional 806,157 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $118,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 808,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,666,000 after buying an additional 360,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $173.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.25 and a 52 week high of $212.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

