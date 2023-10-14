IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $58.29 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,628 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $58,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $104.01 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $263.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.90 and its 200-day moving average is $110.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 239.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

