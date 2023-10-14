IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.5 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average of $129.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

