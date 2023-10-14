IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,898,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,137 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,493,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,729,000 after buying an additional 1,273,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,381,000 after buying an additional 367,417 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,409,000 after buying an additional 2,848,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,144,000 after buying an additional 107,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $85.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.61.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

