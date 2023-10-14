IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.73.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.07%.

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

