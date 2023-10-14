IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

CHD stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.56%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

