IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 10,311 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in HP by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,549,965,000 after buying an additional 16,476,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,713,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after acquiring an additional 421,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $386,619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock valued at $388,367,025. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

