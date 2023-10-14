IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,022 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $72.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average is $73.18. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.