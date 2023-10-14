IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 5,024 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $20,437,631,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.4 %

WY stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

