Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,959 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,954,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,634 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $13.78 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 206.45%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

