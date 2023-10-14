Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $89,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,971 shares of company stock worth $12,470,740 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $389.00 to $372.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.9 %

META opened at $314.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.90 and its 200-day moving average is $274.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

