International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stake Cut by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in International Paper by 118,877.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,331 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,427,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $162,329,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in International Paper by 212.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 43.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 63.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IP. Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IP

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.