IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $249.47.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $199.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.93. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $171.24 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 342.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

